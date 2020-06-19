Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Share Big News, Reveal They’re ‘A Family Of Three’ Now

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt just revealed via Instagram that they are now officially a family of three. The pair recently welcomed home an adorable little guy that they named Ace and on Thursday, they shared the first photos and updates via Instagram.

Kevin and Astrid fell in love after meeting while filming Season 5 of BIP in Mexico. They split during filming and reunited off-screen, and they’ve been together ever since. Astrid moved to Canada to be with Kevin, and he proposed last fall. The two set a wedding date for November of this year, but they decided to expand their family before waiting to tie the knot.

In their Instagram posts, Kevin and Astrid showed off Ace and noted that they rescued him from overseas. As has been the case for several other The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stars, Astrid and Kevin connected with Ace through an organization named Bunny’s Buddies. Franchise fans may remember that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick used the same rescue group, as did Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, Colton Underwood, and Kendall Long.

Kevin wrote in his Instagram post that Ace came from a kill shelter in South Korea. He joked that Ace had already taken his place as Astrid’s favorite good boy and it seemed that the puppy was quickly settling into his new home in Canada.

In addition to creating an Instagram page for Ace, Astrid posted a handful of pictures and notes about the adoption as well.

Astrid explained that she and Kevin technically rescued Ace at the beginning of March. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pup couldn’t travel until recently. The Bachelor in Paradise star said that it had been a long three months of waiting, but Ace was finally home with his new family.

In a subsequent comment, Astrid noted that Ace is about 10 months old, and they don’t think he’ll get too much bigger than he is right now. They know he is some type of poodle, but they aren’t entirely sure.

Fans and fellow franchise co-stars went crazy over the posts.

“AMEN TO ADOPTING!! Ace is perfect!!!!” Kaitlyn wrote on Astrid’s post.

“Your world or heart will never be the same, and you’ll never want to go back to the days before him,” Becca added.

“That’s one cute fam,” noted fellow Paradise veteran Adam Gottschalk on Kevin’s page.

“HE IS BEAUTIFUL!!!” said Vanessa Grimaldi, who snagged Nick Viall’s final rose on the same season of The Bachelor that Astrid did.

Astrid and Kevin are clearly head-over-heels in love with Ace already and their fans cannot wait to see more updates.