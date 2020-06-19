Abby Dowse Flaunts Major Bust In Black, Pleather Halter Top

Aussie model and Fashion Nova ambassador Abby Dowse has been flaunting her toned physique and stimulating curves to great effect on Instagram recently while sporting various pieces of swimwear and lingerie in black. She continued to show that the color does well to accentuate her sculpted body with a photo update on June 19 that showed off her shapely bust in a black, pleather halter top.

While wishing her fans and 2.3 million followers on the platform a happy weekend in the accompanying caption, Dowse added a photo in which she posed provocatively before the camera with her perky assets dominating the frame.

As the close-up selfie was taken by Dowse, the 30-year-old gazed seductively into the camera’s lens with her modestly-curled, golden blond hair draped over her shoulders, arms and chest. In lieu of smiling, she elected to purse her full, pink lips slightly. Just below her head, she was adorned with two necklaces — one with a cross charm and the other including a small heart — that rested just above her visible cleavage.

While her shoulders were largely obscured by her flowing locks, a significant portion of Dowse’s prominent bustline was left revealed. The black top that struggled to conceal her chest clung tightly to her body, conforming to its curves. Just below the halter top, a small section of her back and waist was similarly visible above a pair of light blue jeans that peeked out above the lower end of the photo frame.

Dowse’s latest serving of eye candy proved a hit with her admirers, and was nearing 8,000 double-taps within 30 minutes of going live on her feed. Meanwhile, almost 300 comments had been left on the post as of this writing, many of which were strong statements of approval from her fans.

“Seriously can never get enough,” wrote one of them, adding that Dowse looked “so d*mn fine.”

“Happy weekend dear,” said another in reference to the photo caption. “So much beauty in one picture absolutely flawless.”

“Just so unbelievably gorgeous. Hair looking incredible and eyes to get lost it,” commented a third admirer.

“What a babe,” stated another commenter.

Mere hours before she featured her sinuous upper body in the pleather halter top for an IG update, The Inquisitr shared an earlier post in which the Sydney, Australia product left little to the imagination while wearing a fringe mesh bikini in black. That update has gone on to accrue more than 23,000 likes and almost 500 comments.