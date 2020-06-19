Lindsey Pelas Showcases Her Cleavage In A Cut-Out Sports Bra

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 8.9 million followers on Thursday, June 18, sharing a video of herself on her Instagram story wearing a cleavage-baring sports bra. The blond bombshell lounged poolside in the sultry clip, wearing workout attire that showcased all of her curves.

Though Lindsey did not tag the location of the footage, it appeared to be a beautiful day as the model sat in the sun.

She sat in a chair, holding her phone as far away from her body as she possibly could in order to capture her whole ensemble in the shot. While her face first appeared in the footage for a brief second, she quickly panned the camera over her body so fans could see the extent of her outfit. Her dog excitedly climbed all over her, and Lindsey zoomed in on the pup. She then angled the camera down on her face and her workout gear. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and she smiled with her lips closed.

Lindsey wore a melon-colored sports bra that featured a large cut-out just over her décolletage. The top flaunted her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. It boasted a mesh fabric above the cut-out.

A hint of her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on display.

She paired the bra with skintight leggings that sported light gray stripes. The high-waisted pants covered her belly button, and showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique.

She wore her platinum hair pulled into a low ponytail, tucked behind her ears. Her hair was parted in the middle, her dark roots exposed. Several blond highlights shone through, giving her hair somewhat of a two-toned look.

Lindsey used the “BAHAMAS” Instagram filter, which smoothed out her complexion and made her sun-kissed skin appear even more bronzed.

Her dark brows looked to be groomed and shaped, and they arched high over her sea green eyes, which appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner. Her lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

It looked as if those were the only beauty products she used, opting to let her natural beauty shine through.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the “Eyes Up Here” podcast host frequently shares sultry photos and videos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story.

One of her most recent posts featured her showing off her cleavage once again, this time in a frilly red bikini. The string two-piece featured triangular cups that barely contained her buxom bust.