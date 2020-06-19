Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Athletic Booty In A Black Swimsuit

Instagram model Julia Muniz flaunted her athletic figure for her latest update. She posed near the water for the two-photo set and wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a thong bottom that offered fans a view of her backside.

The Brazilian is as well-known for her surfing skills as her jaw-dropping beauty, and she stayed close to the water for this upload. Muniz had been spending time in Australia with her boyfriend amidst the coronavirus outbreak, and she tagged her location as Margaret River, Western Australia. Although she kept her face hidden, the model still gave viewers plenty of eye candy in the pics.

Muniz wore her long dark hair down for the shoot and it appeared to be dampened from the water. She sported a tight-fitting black one-piece swimsuit that had an open back and thin straps over her shoulders. The surfer was surrounded by large rocks and crystal clear water.

For the first snap, the 21-year-old was captured from the back as she laid on her side atop a large rock. Her tanned skin glistened, and a shadow was cast across her back but her defined booty was clearly visible. In the second photo, Muniz stood straight up and was again filmed from behind. She raised her arms to run her hands through her hair while she tilted her head up towards the sunlight. The swimsuit’s revealing bottom showcased the model’s curvy derriere. Muniz tagged photographer Scott Bauer in the post and added a mermaid emoji as her caption.

Many of Muniz’s 754,000 Intstagram followers flocked to the spicy pics, and more than 16,000 of them made their way to the “like” button in just over six hours after the post went live. Her comment section was inundated with heart-eye emoji. The model’s boyfriend, surfer Jack Robinson, responded with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji. Muniz received compliments in both English and Portuguese, as fans admired her physique and the gorgeous setting.

“Amazing the photo is sublime,” one follower commented.

“Perfect beautiful,” an admirer wrote while adding four heart-eye emoji.

“This is awesome,” a fan added.

“#westernaustralia is one of my favorite places in the world,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Muniz shared a video where she looked stunning in a tiny orange bikini. The footage was shot while on vacation in Costa Rica, and the surfer posed in front of a picturesque waterfall. That post earned more than 53,000 likes and 400 comments from her loyal fans.