Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Top And Gray Sweatpants

American model Katya Elise Henry sent fans into a frenzy once more on social media after she posted a sexy new image of herself on Friday, June 19. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 7.5 million followers, and it became a smash just shortly after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — was photographed while inside of her bedroom. Katya took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She posed from her front with her hips propped out while she held a Blessed Protein drink in her right hand. She further emitted a sweet vibe as she smiled shyly and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Katya’s long brunette hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down to her lower back in natural-looking waves.

She also appeared to be wearing some makeup in the snapshot, elevating her look but still emphasizing her natural features. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and a pink lipstick.

However, it was the model’s curves that stood out, as she flaunted them in a revealing ensemble.

Katya rocked a gray long-sleeved top that did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her assets. The top was also incredibly cropped, exposing not just her entire midriff, but also a bit of underboob.

Katya paired the top with a pair of gray sweatpants that also highlighted her curvaceous figure as they were quite form-fitting. The bottoms particularly showed off her hips and bodacious derriere.

She finished the athletic look off with just a small cross necklace and polished nails that added a bit of color to her monochromatic look.

Katya did not include a geotag in the post. Meanwhile, she promoted Blessed Protein in the caption, calling it the “best plant based protein on planet Earth.”

The eye-catching image was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from Katya’s fans, amassing more than 52,000 likes in just the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 230 users also quickly took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, looks, and ensemble.

“You’re glowing boo,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second follower added, in Spanish.

“You are the apple of my eye,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Fire,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has wowed her fans in more than one sizzling snapshot of herself on social media, especially as of late. On June 16, she sent fans into a frenzy after rocking a two-piece bikini that displayed her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. The image has received more than 216,000 likes so far.