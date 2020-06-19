Sierra Skye Stretches Out In Bed Wearing A Skimpy Black Bikini

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye shared a sizzling double Instagram update with her 4.1 million Instagram followers in which she showed off her curves in a black bikini while lounging in bed. Sierra didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she was sprawled out on a bed with tousled white linens. The bed had a dark wood headboard, and a nightstand nearby was topped with a white speaker and a lamp with a metal base.

Sierra rocked a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination. In the first picture, she was stretched out on her stomach. Her bikini top featured triangular cups that highlighted her assets, and the thin strings wrapped around her back, showing off plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

Sierra paired the skimpy bikini top with equally revealing bottoms and had her back slightly arched so that her ample assets were on full display. The bikini bottoms Sierra wore were a thong-style that left her pert posterior exposed.

Her long blond locks tumbled down in tousled waves, and she had a black-and-white printed hat atop her head. Her beauty look was simple, with bold brows and what looked like minimal makeup on her stunning features.

The second snap Sierra shared was taken from a slightly different perspective, and showed off her toned figure from a side angle. Sierra added a few accessories to her look, including a bracelet on each wrist and a pair of hoop earrings. She playfully pursed her lips in the second snap as she stretched one hand out across the bed and adjusted the brim of her hat with the other. Her sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the wrinkled white sheets, and her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update.

The post received over 9,300 likes within 21 minutes. It also racked up 196 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Amazing figure,” one fan wrote, followed by a peach emoji.

“You look pretty in this picture today @sierraskyee!! Picture #1 is my favorite,” another follower added.

“And just like that, friday became way better,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” another fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji and heart emoji.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a snap in which she showcased her curvaceous figure in a leopard-print crop top that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top featured a metal ring just below her breasts, and she accessorized with a delicate necklace. Sierra’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she had an iced matcha latte in her hand.