AMC Theaters Will Require Patrons To Wear Face Masks When They Reopen

The movie theater chain AMC will require guests to wear face masks except for when they are eating or drinking.

The large movie theater chain AMC Theaters revealed more information on Friday regarding their plans for re-opening, including the news that they will be requiring all their guests and staff members to wear face masks, except for when they are eating or drinking. This is different than what they had originally stated earlier this week, according to Today.

AMC theaters have been closed nationwide throughout the coronavirus pandemic due to a need for social distancing. On Thursday, June 18, the movie chain released a statement regarding re-opening in which they said they would be opening their doors to the public again on July 15. At the time, they spoke of some of the precautions they intended to implement to keep customers safe, including careful sanitation, social distancing, as well as face masks required for employees. However, they said they would not require guests to wear face masks.

Their face mask announcement was met with a lot of backlash from people who felt that face coverings should be required for everyone. Thus, the movie chain ultimately decided to reverse their policy and require face masks to be worn by both guests and staff.

In a recent interview, AMC chief Aram Aron explained why he had decided to reverse the policy, saying that he did not want to get wrapped up in a big political controversy. He also stated that his reasoning behind initially not requiring face masks was that he wanted to accommodate those that don’t want to wear facial coverings or don’t find them necessary.

“We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

In their new statement, the movie chain explained that they felt it necessary to listen to their guests and wanted to assure them that they had been heard. They also expressed how the safety of their guests is their priority.

“As we reopen theaters, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theaters. “The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, AMC was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 and at one point they even considered bankruptcy.