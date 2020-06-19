WWE Rumors: SmackDown Title Feud Scrapped After Superstar’s Pro-Trump Tweet

The Forgotten Sons appeared to be moving up the WWE tag team ranks in a hurry, but that push has come to a screeching halt. As protests continued around the country, Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter to show his support for President Donald Trump earlier this month. Rumors are now circulating that his tweet led to the scrapping of a title feud against The New Day before it even started.

Ryker tweeted at the beginning of June, and it came across as a way of building up his WWE character. After giving thanks for the fact Trump is the president, he finished it with his faction’s catchphrase.

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

The tweet was shared about an hour after peaceful protesters were hit with tear gas at the White House.

Kevin Owens, Joey Janela, Batista, Mustafa Ali, Sami Zayn, Austin Aries, and many other wrestling personalities lashed out at Ryker for his tweet. Steve Culter and Wesley Blake, Ryker’s stablemates in the Forgotten Sons, even spoke out against his words.

Due to the negative attention brought by those comments, a championship feud between the Forgotten Sons and The New Day has been reportedly scrapped. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestleTalk) reported that the two teams were about to get involved in a battle over the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but it won’t be taking place.

As reported by WrestleTalk, the Forgotten Sons moved from NXT to the blue brand after WrestleMania 36. They immediately leaped into the spotlight and were thrown into a program with the champs.

WWE

Since WWE has apparently decided to hold off on that feud, The New Day is now in the middle of a program with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Those tag teams have exchanged victories on the last two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown.

As for the Forgotten Sons, WWE has not yet announced any kind of alternative plan for them. The last time they appeared on television was in a multi-team match, which resulted in a loss for them at Money in the Bank on May 10.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to gain momentum and spread across the globe, companies are showing their support. There have been many who have stepped up in solidarity of the message spreading out, but others continue to stand firm in their own opposing beliefs.

For the Forgotten Sons, all three are seemingly falling victim due to one member’s decision to speak his mind.