Analicia Chaves Exposes Her Flawless Décolletage In A Green Corset On Instagram

American model Analicia Chaves took to her Instagram page on Friday and mesmerized her 2.1 million followers with a yet another hot snapshot.

In the pic, Analicia could be seen rocking a dark green, silk corset that featured wired cups to give her breasts an upward push, allowing her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. The neckline of the strapless outfit featured scalloped edges while the pleated bodice perfectly hugged her small waist. She teamed the corset with high-waist denim bottoms.

Analicia opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, light brown eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara that appeared to have been applied over false eyelashes. The model finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She straightened her highlighted tresses and let her long locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

To pose, Analicia could be seen standing straight. She tugged at her bottoms, gazed straight into the lens, seductively parted her lips, and clicked a selfie. She did not mention the location in her post but it appeared to have been captured in a house. A table and a chair, some chandeliers, and a plush cream rug could also be seen in the background.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Juneteenth and informed her fans that she was wearing a Mulatto wig.

Within two hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 15,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted about 220 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“Tgif and happy Juneteenth to you, too. What’s up for today? Hope you are doing well. I love that color on you,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“I value my breath, so it would be nice if you didn’t take it away every time you post a selfie,” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow, you’re a goddess in human form,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“Beautiful lady, looking great as always,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show their appreciation and support, including Laurence Bedard and Jessica Killings.

No matter what she wears, Analicia never fails to impress her legions of admirers. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she was featured rocking a black tank top that featured a low-cut neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.