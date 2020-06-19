Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson Cleared To Train Without Restrictions

Golden State Warriors wing and five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson has reportedly been cleared to resume training activity without restriction. The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater reported on Thompson’s upgraded injury status on Friday, nearly one full year after the 30-year-old was forced to undergo ACL surgery following a traumatic injury during the 2019 NBA Finals.

According to Slater, Thompson received full clearance “a couple weeks back” and has since made an effort to intensify his workouts, culminating with a “high-octane session” on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, scrimmages aren’t currently allowed, however Thompson has been running, jumping, dunking and performing other basketball moves in individual workouts. He’s also participated in 3-on-0 and 5-on-0 drills at full speed to simulate the feel of live game action.

Nevertheless, Thompson isn’t considered to be game-ready. Still, it is expected that he will be a full participant on the court during the Warriors’ mandatory summer activities.

Thompson last played on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. After scoring 30 points in the contest, he was forced to depart midway through the third period after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. With Thompson on the shelf, the Warriors ultimately lost the game and the series as Toronto clinched the title with a 114-110 win.

Over the course of his eight-year career, Thompson has arguably become one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. In that time, he’s made 1,798 three-pointers, which is good for 18th on the league’s all-time list. He also boasts a career effective field goal percentage of 55.1.

In 615 career games, Thompson has averaged 19.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Although the NBA is nearing a resumption of play in late July following a nearly four-month suspension in response to the ongoing pandemic, the Warriors won’t be one of the 22 teams participating in the restart. When the league hit the proverbial pause button on March 11, Golden State had a league-worst record of 15-50 and had long been eliminated from playoff contention.

Injuries to Thompson, Stephen Curry and the loss of Kevin Durant — first to injury, then later to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency — have been the key factors in the Warriors’ fall from title contention to the bottom of the league’s standings. However, Golden State does find itself in prime position to obtain a high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery as a result.

While Thompson’s return could help the Warriors reclaim some of their former glory next season, some believe the sharpshooter could be also used as part of a package to potentially acquire another MVP-level star like Giannis Antetokounmpo. As shared previously by The Inquisitr, CBS Sports has opined that Thompson is the team’s “best asset” for the upcoming offseason.