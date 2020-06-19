Rachel Cook Sizzles In A Blue Bikini, Teasingly Tells Fans To ‘Dare To Ask For It’

Rachel Cook rocked a blue bikini in a new trio of Instagram photos, and her fans went wild over these. The blue-eyed bombshell teased her followers with these jaw-dropping snaps via her Instagram page on Friday, along with a tidbit of advice.

The geotag in Rachel’s new photos suggested that they were taken in Tulum, Mexico, in the Quintana Roo area. Each of the three images that the model shared on Friday afternoon showed her kneeling on a gray, worn dock along the water.

The blue-green water was behind her, with some land quite a way off in the distance. The sky was filled with clouds that provided a stunning backdrop for the photo shoot.

Rachel wore a blue bikini top for each of these snaps, and she toyed with what appeared to be a dark blue wrap cover-up on her hips. The triangle top revealed a bit of underboob and quite a bit of her cleavage.

Only a tiny hint of Rachel’s matching bottoms could be seen under the cover-up. The pieces rested well below her navel, and her chiseled abs were on full display.

The 25-year-old had her hair styled in a short brown bob — seemingly still a wig. Long bangs and some loose wisps of hair gently framed her face and she had some of the tresses pulled back and fastened behind her head.

Rachel’s makeup appeared to be a fairly subdued palette in this case, with what seemed to be a light pink color on her lips. She also appeared to be wearing some blush on her cheeks along with eyeliner and mascara, but none of the touches of makeup took away from the natural beauty of the model or the location.

In her caption, Rachel encouraged people to figure out what they wanted and then to dare to ask for it.

It only took about two hours for nearly 80,000 of Rachel’s 2.7 million followers to like this trio of bikini snaps. More than 600 comments flowed in during that timeframe as well.

“Oh rachel..why are you so hot,” one follower teasingly questioned.

“Brutally georgeous and sensual,” a fan declared.

“Love the blue eyes, blue suit and blue skies! You’re the BEST!!!” read another admirer’s comment.

“Oh my god, Gorgeous and I love your eyes!” someone else said.

About a week ago, Rachel shared photos from Mexico and noted that she was thrilled to be back there. It seems likely that these latest snapshots are from the same trip, and her fans will be anxious to see more. These blue bikini shots might be tough to top, but the model’s followers certainly won’t mind watching her give it a try.