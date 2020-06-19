WWE Star Mandy Rose Rocks Olive Bikini While Boating: ‘I Like Yachts’

WWE star Mandy Rose showed off her famous physique in a sexy olive bikini while sitting on the side of a yacht, which she claimed to like. The wrestler’s fans appeared to adore seeing her enjoying the sun outside of the ring.

In a series of two images, Mandy perched on the railing of a boat with her feet resting on an upholstered seat inside the watercraft. She wore an olive green bikini. The top had wide straps that connected to a band that wrapped around her ribcage, and her posed showed off the slightest hint of cleavage from the side. The bottoms rose over her hips, dipping down in front to showcase her toned stomach. Mandy’s muscular thighs, toned arms, and rounded backside were also highlighted in the photographs.

The pose showed off Mandy’s light-colored manicure because, in the first picture, she rested her hands above her knees with her arms straight. The background featured lovely blue sky with puffy white clouds, green trees on the banks, and blue water in the wake of the boat. She looked over her shoulder toward the camera’s lens, showing off her oversized orange framed sunglasses. Mandy held her long golden hair off her face with a large multicolored top-knotted headband, and its length hung over one of her shoulders. She wore a clear band around one wrist. In the second photo, Mandy looked off into the distance, and she touched her sunglasses with one hand. Some of her blond locks fell down her back in that pic.

In the caption, she tagged Denison Yachting. The wrestler also indicated that she loved yachts, and it appeared that her Instagram followers loved her with more than 227,000 of them hitting the like button and over 1,830 leaving a message for the star.

“You are a goddess. You are really beautiful from head to toe, and you have beautiful eyes with a lovely smile. You are very sexy, and a great woman,” gushed one devotee.

“Super gorgeous in every way, much love, Mandy,” a second fan wrote.

“Wow, Mandy, perfect picture! Every single day you look better,” a third declared along with a purple heart and flame emoji.

“The most beautiful and beautiful woman in the world. Mandy Rose is number 1 forever. You are the best star in the universe. I love you very much, Mandy,” replied a fourth Instagrammer.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mandy showed off in a purple bikini, which her fans loved.