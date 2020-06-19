Instagram Model Brittany Renner Shakes Her Curvy Booty In Revealing Jumpsuit

Instagram star Brittany Renner delighted fans with an eyeful of her killer curves for her latest video upload. For the post, she sat in a bathroom wearing a revealing jumpsuit that accentuated her backside while she sang along to a Summer Walker song.

The fitness model had been fairly quiet on the social media platform in recent weeks, but continued to amp up her output this week with a new sultry Instagram vid. Renner was filmed in a bathroom where she was perched on the edge of a sink. There was a mirror directly behind her which helped provide a glimpse of her booty.

Renner rocked a neon-yellow Caged Babe Jumpsuit from the popular retailer, Fashion Nova. The outfit had a small cropped tank top that put her assets on display, and a high-waist thong bottom. These were covered by a large hole mesh jumpsuit that wrapped around her right shoulder, and the top of her midsection. She wore her hair parted in the middle and straight down.

The 28-year-old played Summer Walker’s hit song “Playing Games” in the background and mouthed along to the lyrics. Renner had her legs apart and started the clip by looking back at the mirror, and then shook her backside several times to the music. She turned to the camera while running her hands over her thighs, and sang along to the track. Renner arched her back and adjusted her bottoms which caused her top to flash the bottom of her breasts while she made strong eye contact with the camera. In her caption she tagged the ubiquitous online retailer.

Many of the social media influencer’s 5.1 million Instagram followers noticed the steamy clip, and over 127,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. Renner had over 900 comments, and her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Models Dolly Castro Chavez and Dakota Gonzalez both left that emoji in the comment section. Renner’s beau, NBA player P.J. Washington, responded with an open-eyes emoji.

“Yesssss sis. I’m here for this sis,” a supportive female fan wrote.

“You are sooooo bad ily,” model Erica Fontaine commented.

“Ma’am take your foot off our necks!!!!” one follower replied while adding several emoji.

“PJ is one lucky dude,” an envious fan responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Renner scintillated fans while wearing a tiny romper bodysuit. In that footage, she rapped along with Nicki Minaj’s verse on the hit song “Trollz” while seductively shaking her hips. That post garnered over 250,000 likes.