Demi Rose Rocks Revealing Gold Swimsuit On The Beach

Demi Rose was a vision in her latest Instagram update. On Friday, the brunette beauty shared a few snapshots that featured her looking fabulous in a revealing gold bathing suit while she spent some time on the beach.

Demi’s swimsuit might have been a one-piece number, but it showed about as much skin as many bikinis do. It was made from a shimmery gold fabric that flattered her smooth skin. The sexy bathing suit included a section of fabric that wrapped around her neck, crossed over her chest and covered her breasts. The bottom section of the swimsuit featured a low cut design that showed off her flat tummy. The backside was cheeky, giving her fans a look at her booty.

The popular influencer shared three snaps from the photoshoot. She did not indicate where the pictures were taken, but it appeared to be a nice day to soak up the sun.

In the first photo, Demi faced the camera, giving her fans a good look at the front of her body. The image was cropped just below her hips, and it showed off her hourglass shape. She gazed at the camera with pretty smile on her face.

Demi showed off her backside in the second image, which captured her as she walked on the beach. Her perky derrière was a main focal point along with her shapely thighs. Her silky, long hair fell straight down her back, calling attention to her slim waistline.

The last picture showed all of Demi’s body from the front. She was looking down as she walked toward the camera. The sun hit her body from the side, casting a warm glow on her skin.

Demi appeared to go with a light application of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She looked to be wearing mascara and a rose shade on her lips.

The post was an instant hit, garnering more than 154,000 likes within 40 minutes of her sharing it.

In the caption, she left a positive remark about summer.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to gush over how stunning she looked.

“You’re so beautiful it kills me,” quipped one Instagram user.

“The hottest lady in the world,” a second follower wrote.

“Always out here looking like a goddess,” commented a third fan.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Demi recently gave her followers something to get excited about when she shared a snap that featured her posing nude among rolls of undeveloped film.