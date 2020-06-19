Valeria Orsini Shows Off Major Cleavage And Killer Curves In An Array Of Revealing Outfits

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent plenty of temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a sexy video starring herself on Friday, June 19. She posted the new content for her 4.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was seemingly recorded inside of her bedroom, as a bed was visible behind her. Valeria took center stage as as she switched between a number of playful poses and angles directly in front of the camera. She also pouted and ruffled her hair, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled pin-straight as the strands cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She also looked to be sporting a full face of makeup for the video, elevating her natural facial features and adding a hint of glamour to her overall look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eye shadow, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out the most in the video, as she showcased them in three revealing outfits.

The first ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved pink top that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and showed off her rock-hard abs, as it was quite cropped. She combined the garment with a matching skirt that featured a large slit on its left side, showing off the models toned legs and curvaceous hips.

The second look was an off-the-shoulder light blue body-con dress that was designed with a large cut-out in the front, again exposing the model’s cleavage and midriff.

The third outfit was a ruched pink dress that featured two thin straps and a plunging neckline, as well as a cut-out in the front.

The model did not indicate specifically where she was recorded in the post. Meanwhile, in the caption, she wished blessings her fans and “everyone in the world.” She also revealed that all of the ensembles were designed by Lotus Couture.

The sizzling clip received instant approval and support from plenty of Valeria’s fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes and 45,000 views since going live a few hours ago. An additional 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, looks, and outfits.

“You are so hot,” one social media user commented.

“Precious,” added a second fan, in Spanish.

“Stunning doll,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love those abs,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Valeria has posted a number of eye-catching updates on her social media account as of late. Just on June 15, she wowed fans after rocking a a tight skirt and a rainbow striped top that highlighted her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 29,000 likes.