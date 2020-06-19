Tyga Excites His Fans By Tagging Zendaya In A Flirty Instagram Message

Rapper Tyga has Zendaya on the brain, and his fans aren’t mad about his taste in women.

According to Hollywood Life, Tyga decided to promote the video for his new single, “Vacation,” via Instagram. In one of the clips from the video, the rapper was on the beach rapping to the camera. While he had several background dancers showing off their swimsuits in the background, Tyga reportedly only had eyes for Zendaya.

After he posted the clip, Tyga captioned the photo by asking his 20.3 million followers to “Tag someone you wanna take on vacation!” He then tagged Zendaya before sharing that his video is available on YouTube.

Shortly after posting the video, Tyga swiftly edited the caption. Instead of using Zendaya’s name, he kept the post simple by asking his fans to tag someone. While the rapper deleted his initial message, a screenshot of the the caption was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram page. The screenshot was commented on by thousands of Tyga’s fans who could see the pair together.

“Ohhhh he taking his shot at Zendaya,” one fan said.

“He must’ve binged Euphoria… that’s how I was feeling too,” another joked.

“I ain’t mad at him, That’s his business!!!” a follower exclaimed.

“I mean, who wouldn’t give it a try?” asked a fourth supporter.

Zendaya has yet to publicly address the tag she received from Tyga. The recent tag is one of several times Zendaya has been linked to someone she wasn’t dating.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen with her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi. In February, the two were seen strolling around New York City and Elordi was photographed kissing Zendaya on the head. Since then, the two have been a rumored item and have been seen together several additional times.

Before Elordi, she was rumored to be dating another one of her co-stars. She and Tom Holland were accused of dating one another before the Spider-Man stars both declared they’re just friends.

As for Tyga, the rapper has had several controversial romances throughout his career. One of his major relationships was with Blac Chyna, which began in 2011 on the set of his video for “Rack City.” He and Chyna share a son together, King Cairo.

Following his breakup with Chyna, he dated Kylie Jenner for two years before the beauty mogul moved on to Travis Scott.

In addition to dating the two starlets, Tyga recently revealed he had another tie to the Kardashian-Jenner family. According to E! News, Tyga was briefly married to blogger Jordan Craig. After their divorce, Craig went on to date and have a baby with Tristan Thompson, who also shares a child with Khloe Kardashian.