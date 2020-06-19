Chloe Saxon Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Leggings

On Friday, June 19, British model Chloe Saxon shared a series of stunning snaps with her 756,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 33-year-old posing on a sidewalk next to a row of townhouses. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was London, England.

Chloe wore activewear, that featured a pink-and-white zip-up jacket and a pair of skintight pink leggings. The workout gear, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, accentuated her incredible curves. She finished off the casual look with a delicate gold necklace and matching statement earrings.

The raven-haired beauty styled her long locks in a ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The model made her brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, subtle contour, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Chloe faced away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. She held onto a Starbucks coffee cup and looked off into the distance. She stood with her shoulders back and pulled on the hem of her jacket in the following photo. The model turned around once more for the third snap. The final photo showed her flipping her ponytail and tilting her chin upward, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave Fashion Nova additional advertisement by tagging the company. She also seemed to be describing her coffee order.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Looking beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Best in the world,” added a different devotee.

“Cute,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crop top and figure-hugging pants. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.