Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In A Snakeskin Swimsuit

Bruna Rangel Lima took to Instagram on Friday, June 19, to share a sexy photo of herself wearing a sultry swimsuit that showcased her derriere.

The Instagram model, 24, stood with her body sideways, her back facing the camera. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes, a serene, close-lipped smile playing on her face.

The top of the gray, snakeskin-patterned bathing suit tied around the back of her neck, a lone string cascading down her back. The rest of the suit fell low on her back, her tanned skin and sun-kissed shoulder blades exposed. The one-piece sported a thong bottom, which put Bruna’s booty on full display.

Her locks appeared to be darker at the roots, though they quickly transitioned to platinum and honey shades of blond, giving her tresses a two-toned look. Her hair tumbled down her back in super straight strands, so long that they swung down past her bottom.

As for her jewelry, Bruna accessorized with multiple earrings and a diamond stud in her nose.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. She seemed to wear a dark orange shadow on her lids, which looked to be swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes curled upwards in dramatic fashion.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with highlighter and bronzer, making her cheekbones pop and her bronzed skin look even more tanned.

She appeared to wear a dark rose hue on her lips.

Bruna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model in compliments about her risqué swimsuit.

Some responded by praising her overall look.

“Perfection at its finest,” shared one fan, adding two red hearts to their comment.

“Oh my lord,” replied a second follower, including two peach emoji and two “mind-blown” smiley faces.

Others replied to her teasing caption.

“No wonder your pic[s] are so…intoxicating,” wrote a third social media user, punctuating their comment with a shocked smiley face and two heart-eye emoji.

“My type of addiction,” added a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up over 65,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Bruna Rangel Lima often takes to her Instagram grid and Instagram story to flaunt her figure in skimpy ensembles and swimsuits. One of her most recent posts featured the model posing in a full-length mirror, wearing a crop top and fitted jeans that showcased her hourglass physique.