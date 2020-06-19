Denise Richards Talks ‘RHOBH,’ Admits She’s Dealt With ‘A Lot Of Judgment’

Denise Richards has gone through ups and downs on the show.

Denise Richards opened up about her experiences on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a recent appearance on People TV.

The 10th season of the Bravo reality series has been in a weeks-long hiatus due to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Denise looked back on her debut season of the show, Season 9, before sharing details about the hardships she’s faced with her castmates.

After admitting that she has “fond memories” about her first season of the show, which she began filming in the summer of 2018, Denise said that each season is different when it comes to filming scenes with her co-stars.

“My first season was really like, getting my feet wet. I had a lot of fun,” Denise recalled.

During Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise enjoyed spending time with her co-stars at restaurants and on trips, and she appeared to get along with everyone quite well. Then, last year, while in production on the currently airing 10th season of the show, Denise’s relationship with the women took a turn for the worse.

Looking back, Denise described Season 10 as “very different” from Season 9. She also said that it was a “very challenging” season for her to be a part of.

While there have been swirling reports claiming Denise quit the show due to rumors surrounding the nature of her alleged romance with co-star Brandi Glanville, she told People TV that she still enjoys being a part of the show. That said, the Season 10 premiere did confirm that she stopped filming with her co-stars at some point in December of last year.

“It’s hard. There’s a lot of personalities and a lot of judgment and different dynamics,” Denise said.

And although those different personalities and dynamics don’t always function in the way she would like, Denise said the diversity amongst the cast is likely what keeps viewers tuned in year after year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise also opened up about her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview earlier this week on The Jess Cagle Show. At the time, she admitted to being “naive” when she first joined the show, and said that she didn’t really understand what she was getting herself into when she signed her deal with Bravo.

“This season’s been very different for me…it’s been a different experience,” she explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.