Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Stuns Fans In White Lace Lingerie

Georgia Fowler stunned thousands of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 18, when she posted a series of snapshots that saw her rocking a lingerie set.

The photos, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, captured the New Zealand model striking a myriad of poses while wearing the skimpy set made of a white lace fabric that was see-through in different parts. The bra had an underwire that enhanced Fowler’s cleavage. The cups were entirely covered in a sheer fabric with flower designs in lace that helped to partially cover her chest, keeping the photos within Instagram’s community guidelines against nudity. The top had sparkly flower details in the middle and thin, adjustable straps placed over her shoulder.

Fowler — who is best known for having walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, 2017 and 2018 – teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that had the same lace designs, but included a solid white part. They had a double strap on either side, which she wore high on her hips. In some of the photos, Fowler included a garter belt around her waist whose straps simply dangled onto her thigh, without attaching to any stockings. She revealed in the caption that her set was Victoria’s Secret for Love & Lemons.

The series showed Fowler in both indoor and outdoor locations. In the first, she lay back in a chair with her ankles crossed and arms behind her head. In the second, she posed in front of a rose bush.

She wore her brunette tresses styled down and swept over to one side. Fowler also appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in the shots.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 38,500 likes and upwards of 210 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their reaction to the series, either by writing her compliments or simply using emoji.

“Beaaaaty Love these!! What a location!” one user wrote.

“Good morning my little angel. Have a blessed day,” replied another admirer.

“Wow Georgia stunning,” added a third fan.

“Wow!! Such a stunningly beautiful and gorgeous lady you are!” a fourth user chimed in.

Fowler recently stunned her fans once again with a photo of herself clad in a powder-blue two-piece, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. She was ankle-deep in the ocean and stood with her legs apart as she closed her eyes and gave a kissing face to the camera. Her bikini featured a bandeau top with an underwire structure and matching bottoms that sat high. She included the shot with other images of the ocean to celebrate World Ocean Day.