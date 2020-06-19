Walt Disney World Introduces New Park Pass System To Reserve Entry Days

The theme parks of Walt Disney World are preparing to reopen next month, and a new entry reservation system will come along with that. On Friday morning, Disney revealed its brand new Disney Park Pass System, which will allow guests to reserve their coveted spots. It will allow guests to secure their spots into the parks since there will be limited capacity due to social distancing and other health measures that will be in place.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will open first on July 11. On July 15, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open their gates once again. For the time being, guests will need to reserve which parks they want to go into on which particular days or else they aren’t getting in.

The Disney Parks Blog detailed the new system, which will open in phases beginning on Monday, June 22. The date that someone is allowed to begin booking is based on what their vacation or daily plans may be.

Beginning June 22, 2020 – Disney Resort and other select hotel guests with valid theme park admission can make reservations.

– Disney Resort and other select hotel guests with valid theme park admission can make reservations. Beginning June 26, 2020 – Annual Passholders without a Resort stay can make reservations.

– Annual Passholders without a Resort stay can make reservations. Beginning June 28, 2020 – Existing ticket holders can make reservations.

Reservations for the entirety of 2020 will open when the booking windows do. Once a park reaches its limited capacity, reservations for that day will cease. If someone changes their plans or Disney sees it is possible to add more guests, the reservations could reopen.

Guests will need to have a My Disney Experience account and valid park admission before booking their park days. The good thing is that they’ll be able to check which parks are available on which days before purchasing tickets if they don’t already have them.

Due to the specific health measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, park-hopping has been discontinued until further notice. All guests will only be able to visit one Walt Disney World park per day, and that includes Annual Passholders as well.

Disney is going to send out emails to guests with resort reservations and annual passes to advise them on exactly when they will be able to use the system.

Beginning on June 28, guests will be able to book theme park tickets and new Walt Disney World Resort hotel packages for some dates in 2021. As of now, the Disney Park Pass System will still be in place at that time and necessary for entry into the parks.