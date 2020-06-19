K. Michelle Reignites Tamar Braxton Feud By Accusing Her Of Sleeping With Jermaine Dupri’s Father

K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton are making headlines again after new accusations about the former The Real host surface.

Earlier this week, Braxton appeared on Ts Madison’s show, The Queens Supreme Court. During the interview, Madison and Braxton discussed the recent Verzuz battles that sprouted out of the coronavirus pandemic and involved notable artists and producers battling each other with the hits they’ve racked up over the years. Madison asked Braxton if she would battle another singer in the future. Once Braxton asked who Madison had in mind, the host named K. Michelle. This caused the “Love and War” singer to stay silent on the matter before saying she wouldn’t be interested in going against her former nemesis.

The short clip was soon replayed across social media. Shortly after, Michelle went to Instagram live to speak on the matter. Not only did she express how upset she was that Braxton wouldn’t battle against her, but she also accused her of having an affair with music producer Jermaine Dupri’s father, Michael Mauldin.

“You can’t f*cking go around talking ’bout nobody when you were sleeping with a married man,” Michelle said. “You were sleeping with Jermaine Dupri’s daddy. How you sleep with Jermaine Dupri’s daddy? And get your a** beat by Jermaine Dupri’s momma in an elevator. But you want to talk to me? You want to talk about me? I don’t f*ck married men. Hmm…but you so holy.”

Michelle’s comments sent social media into a frenzy. Many fans of both R&B stars were shocked by the remarks and thought the two of them had squashed their drama with one another. After years of feuding, Braxton and Michelle shared the stage at the 2015 BET Awards. According to BET News, Braxton kicked off the performance by apologizing to Michelle for any wrongdoings she’d committed against her. They also vowed to move forward and sang “If Only You Knew” with special guest Patti LaBelle.

Braxton decided to speak up about the latest matter, per HotNewHipHop. While sitting next to her fiance, David Adefeso, Braxton told her millions of followers that she didn’t have time to focus on the accusations from Michelle or any other drama. Although she didn’t name Michelle directly, Braxton said the current unprecedented times have caused her to worry about herself and her family more. She also said she didn’t want to share too much out of fear her words would be misinterpreted.

“I don’t really want to speak about anything in particular. Guys, I’m in a different place in my life,” Braxton said. “I don’t want to be apart of any kind of negativity.”