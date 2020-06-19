Melissa Riso Sizzles In A Black-And-Pink Lace Bra

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sexy snap in which she showcased her ample assets in a lacy bra. The bra had a bold pink-and-black color palette and helped her flaunt her curves to perfection.

Melissa didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be indoors. A plain white backdrop was visible behind her, with a punch of vibrant blue, but the background was blurred to put all the focus on her.

The bra Melissa wore had pink cups and detailing underneath a black lace overlay. The black straps stretched over her shoulders for extra support, and the lace trim along the bottom part, as well as along the top of the cups, added a feminine flair to the look.

The model kept the accessories simple, adding a plain bangle and a delicate necklace with a pendant that was nestled right at the hollow of her throat. The photo was cropped a few inches below her bra, so her lower body wasn’t visible.

Melissa’s long brunette locks were pulled back from her face, allowing her naturally stunning features to shine. She had both of her toned arms raised, showing them off as she held her silky tresses.

Melissa’s sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the hues of the bra, and her beauty look was glamorous. Bold brows framed her eyes, and she had expertly applied eye makeup that seemed to incorporate golden and bronze metallic tones with a cat-eye silhouette for a sultry vibe. Her eyes were also lined with what looked like a dark brown liner, and she had what appeared to be a frosted pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Melissa tagged several people behind her beauty look, thanking them for making her appear stunning in the shot. Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 16,100 likes within 15 hours, as well as 357 comments from her fans.

“Babe alert,” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added simply.

“Always lovely and so pretty!!” a third person remarked.

“I have to pinch myself every time I see you,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa thrilled her followers by sharing a sizzling snap in which she stretched out across a black leather couch in skimpy white lingerie. The lingerie set featured lace and delicate embellishments, and it looked great against Melissa’s bronzed skin as she posed for the photo.