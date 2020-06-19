Bethany Lily April Flaunts Cleavage On Spin Bike: ‘Just Chilling’

Bethany Lily April knows how to get the attention of her 3 million Instagram followers. She usually does it by showing plenty of skin, and on Friday, she did not let them down. The British model shared a snap that saw her flaunting her curves — namely her voluptuous chest — while she posed on a spin bike.

Bethany’s post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, consisted of a single photo. She faced the camera with a blank wall behind her.

As she is known to do, Bethany was dressed in a scanty outfit for the photo. She wore a tiny crop top that struggled to contain her ample cleavage. The number had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that gave her fans a peek at her nipple. She also sported a pair of multi-colored bottoms with an orange waistband that featured a low-cut front, which showed off her taut abs.

Bethany was perched on the edge of the bicycle seat while she held her hand up to her chin and gave the camera a sultry look. The photo was cropped at her knees, but it appeared that one of her feet was touching the ground while the other was on a pedal. She posed with one shoulder forward, accentuating her chest. Her free hand was on her hip and she arched her back, flaunting her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The model wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail. She appeared to go with a natural-looking application of makeup that included a light dusting of blush on her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips.

The update was a big hit, with more than 21,000 followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing the snap.

In the post’s caption, Bethany mentioned that she was chilling on the bike.

Many of her fans took a moment to dole out the compliments

“You’re a pretty, amazing, gorgeous, beautiful queen. I love you!!” gushed one admirer.

“You must have heard it about a trillion times before but you are the most beautiful woman to ever walk the Earth,” a second follower commented.

“Looking good no matter what you do or wear,” a third fan wrote.

“You are the eighth wonder of the world my beautiful princess,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

Bethany seems to enjoy giving her fans an eyeful of cleavage with her steamy updates. When she isn’t flaunting it in skimpy bikinis, her fans might see her squeezing into tops that appear to be one size too small. Either way, they seem to love her tantalizing pics.