Mexican Bombshell Ana Paula Saenz Tugs At Her Monokini In Hot New Update

Ana Paula Saenz tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Friday, June 19, with her most recent post. The Mexican bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she smoldered in a skimpy swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

Saenz stunned in a hot-pink one-piece bathing suit that enhanced her natural Latina glow. The suit had a straight-cut neckline that sat just above her chest, teasing a bit of cleavage. It had a large cutout in the middle, which exposed her stomach and even underboob on the right side. The monokini expanded down on the left, narrowing into a thin strap close to the hip area where it attached to the bottom part. The bottoms sat low, allowing Saenz to show off her tight lower abs. Her swimsuit was from Pretty Little Thing, she revealed in the caption.

Saenz wore her dark tresses in a middle part and styled down. She pulled her hair over her left shoulder, allowing it to fall next to her chest. She wore minimal makeup for the shot, embracing her natural good looks.

For the photo, Saenz posed indoors in front of what looked to be a light wooden wardrobe. She cocked her hips to the left while facing the camera, in a stance that helped to accentuate the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and curvy lower body. She hooked her left thumb on the edge of the monokini, lowering it down a bit for added spiciness, while allowing her right arm to rest alongside her body. She tilted her chin forward as she glanced at the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted.

The post has attracted more than 20,000 likes and over 260 comments within the first two hours. Her fans used the opportunity to compliment Saenz on her beauty and outfit, pointing out how good she looks in pink. As usual, her comments section offered a mix of English and Spanish messages.

“You’re the prettiest,” one user wrote.

“Love this color on uuu,” replied another admirer.

“Pink looks good on you miss,” a third fan chimed in.

“So sexy and perfect as always,” added a fourth fan.

Saenz recently shared another photo of herself in a similarly skimpy blue swimsuit, as The Inquisitr previously noted. The garment featured a deep neckline and a straight-cut bodice. The matching U-shaped bottoms boasted were tiny and covered just enough to censor the photo. They had a U-shaped waistline that was high on the sides and low at the front. The monokini featured a long strap that went around her torso several times, attaching the top and bottoms parts.