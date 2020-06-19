‘Big Brother’ Fans Question Timing Of Jackson Michie & Holly Allen’s Breakup Just Ahead Of All-Stars Season

Fans speculate that last season's 'Big Brother' winner could be headed to the all-stars cast, while a veteran player says 'no way.'

Big Brother fans are speculating following the sudden breakup of Jackson Michie and Holly Allen just a few months after they moved in together, and just weeks before an all-stars season of the CBS reality show is set to debut.

The former reality TV couple posted separate breakup announcements on Instagram on Thursday, which caused some social media fans to wonder if the sudden split means one or both of them are setting the stage for more reality TV fame.

“Sounds like someone wants to be single for All-Stars,” one Big Brother fan wrote of Michie on Twitter.

“So I don’t care about the relationship ending (there is literally nothing on earth I could care less about),” another fan tweeted. “But I take the timing of this means Jackson is on #BB22 and wants to hook up? Single and ready to mingle people!”

“This makes me wonder-could Jackson be going on BB22 or doing another show?” another wrote. “Could that be what’s happening here?”

“Theory: Jackson broke up with Holly b/c he’s going on #BB22 and we all know he can’t go without sex for more than a week,” another viewer tweeted, adding that Michie is “thinking he can hook up with someone in the house.”

Others joked that a “plot twist” would be Michie returning to Big Brother and hooking up with a now-single Kat Dunn again. And another fan noted that Michie will probably win Big Brother again because it’s 2020 and that’s how the year has been going.

But veteran Big Brother winner Dick Donato (Season 8) tweeted that there’s “no way in hell” producers would bring Michie back after his controversial behavior last season.

Others wondered if Michie and Holly are faking the breakup because they are trying to get themselves on the MTV reality show, Ex on the Beach.

Last summer, Michie and his Big Brother girlfriend were the last two standing on the CBS reality show. The lovebirds faced off on the Season 21 finale last September, but it was Michie who took home the $500,00 grand prize while Holly scored $50,000 for her second-place title.

Plans are reportedly in the works for Big Brother to return to CBS with an all-star season in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary next month, but there will be weeks of sequester and quarantine ahead of the premiere due to coronavirus safety concerns, an inside source told Us Weekly.

Big Brother 22 is currently being eyed for a July 15 premiere date, which means any past players signed on to the show will likely drop off the radar in the next couple of weeks.