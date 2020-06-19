‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: Gut-Wrenching Moments & Hard Truths

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 22 reveals that gut-wrenching scenes and hard truths will dominate the show next week. The world’s most-watched sudser will look back at some of the Emmy-award winning moments of their stellar cast, per Soaps. Expect dramatic storylines and powerful moments when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn), Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) deliver some of their best performances.

The soap opera is currently rebroadcasting vintage episodes because they ran out of original programming on April 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Bold and the Beautiful returned to work on Wednesday, June 17, but had to temporarily halt production to carry out testing. The Inquisitr reported that cast and crew will be back at work next Tuesday, June 23. It also seems as if fans can expect new episodes from mid-July.

Monday, June 22 – Liam Punches Bill After Finding Out His Paternity

Liam was far from thrilled when he learned that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was his father. Liam, Bill, Katie, and Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) gathered to celebrate the news. The moment was awkward because Liam had been hoping that Thorne Forrester (then – Winsor Harmon) was his father.

Bill offered Liam a job in the IT department, but he didn’t want to accept any handouts. Bill was pushy and sarcastic and Liam threw a punch at him. Luckily, Bill seemed rather impressed.

The episode originally aired on September 1, 2010.

Bill’s hoping for another chance with Liam. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9LEkLhIYRc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2018

Tuesday, June 23 – Zende Confronts Julius

Zende confronted his father-in-law, Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde) about how he was mistreating his transgender daughter Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley).

At the time, Maya was also adopting Nicole Avant’s (Reign Edwards) daughter to raise as her own. However, a bond had formed between her and the little girl and she did not want to sign the adoption papers. Zende spoke to Nicole and told her that she needed to do the right thing.

The episode dates back to June 22, 2017.

Daddy Avant with his daughter Nicole and new son in-law Zende "just know I'm always watching" @reignedwards @RomeTrumain #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qkVC8G9lvD — Obba Babatundé (@ObbaBabatunde) March 13, 2017

Wednesday, June 24 – Stephanie Blasts Brooke With The Hard Truth

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was pregnant with her daughter’s husband’s child and Stephanie knew it. She confronted Brooke and blasted her for sleeping with Bridget Forrester’s (Jennifer Finnigan) husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

The episode was first shown on May 13, 2002.

Today, Stephanie Forrester returns with a special message for Brooke. Tune in to hear what she says! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rLTc9uipv8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 9, 2018

Thursday, June 25 – Katie’s Sneaks Out Of ICU To Confront Steffy

After hearing that Steffy and Bill were having an emotional affair, she had a heart attack. However, she couldn’t have any peace without confronting Steffy about the affair. So, she snuck out of ICU and made her way to Steffy’s place. In an emotionally charged scene, she called Steffy a coward. However, she also realized that Bill could be playing both of them.

The episode originally aired on August 5, 2011.

Friday, June 26 – Steffy’s Gut-Wrenching Performance

Liam learned that Steffy had a paternity test on their unborn child because there was a chance that the baby wasn’t his. He was shocked to discover that his wife had slept with his father, Bill. Liam declared that they were over and stormed out.

However, Steffy was beside herself with grief and shock and begged Liam not to go. She held his hand and he dragged her while she pleaded with him to stay.

The episode was broadcast on January 2, 2018.