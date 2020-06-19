Jennifer Lopez Poses In Tiny Leather Shorts & Knee-High Boots During Recording Studio Session

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of photos of herself in a fashionable number.

The “If You Had My Love” hitmaker stunned in a white vest top that displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with tiny brown leather shorts that fell way above her upper-thigh and leather knee-high boots of the same color. Lopez accessorized herself with thick hoop earrings and no other visible jewelry. She styled her light brown hair up in a high ponytail and kept her nails short with no polish. For her makeup application, Lopez appeared to have gone for a natural look that included mascara and lipstick.

The 50-year-old posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the What to Expect When You’re Expecting actress was captured sitting down on a chair inside a recording studio with black headphones on. Lopez was snapped fairly up-close with her hands linked together in front of her. She rested both her elbows on her thighs and leaned forward. Lopez looked over to her left and showed off a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, the singer was snapped from head to toe on the same chair. Lopez looked down while being photographed side on and placed a jeweled bottom on the floor in front of her legs.

For her caption, she expressed that she cannot wait for her fans to hear what she has been working on.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 9,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 124.1 million followers.

“OMGGGG I CANT WAITTT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I can’t wait!!! You are so beautiful mama,” another devotee shared.

“I know that it will be awesome because you put love in everything that you do, this is what makes everything so special,” remarked a third fan.

“I know already the song will be beautiful. I’m so excited for it!” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Lopez didn’t state whether she was going to be dropping a new song or album. However, it seems fans cannot wait to hear new material from the star.

According to Billboard, her last studio album, A.K.A., was released in May of 2014 and became her eight top 10 single on the U.S. Billboard 200. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it hasn’t been as long since she released a single. Last April, Lopez teamed up with rapper French Montana on the track “Medicine,” which saw her serving many looks in the music video.