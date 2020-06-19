‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Donates Blood After Bout With Coronavirus, Follows Former ‘RHOC’ Star Jim Edmonds

Jennifer Aydin wants to help beat COVID-19.

Jennifer Aydin is doing her part to fight back against the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

After being diagnosed with the virus in early April, weeks after she and her family went into quarantine, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member took to her Instagram page, where she revealed that she donated her plasma to a local hospital in an effort to help COVID-19 patients.

In addition to sharing a photo of herself on her page in which she was seen giving blood, Jennifer told her fans and followers that she was at the Newbridge Medical Center in Bergen, New Jersey and said that needles and blood don’t bother her at all.

Jennifer also included a number of hash tags, including “Beat That Covid” and “Do Good Deeds.”

Following the sharing of her post, Jennifer received nearly 12,000 likes and many comments from her fans and followers, several of which applauded the mother of five for being proactive with her efforts to help others.

“That is wonderful! God bless,” one person wrote.

“Your the best!!” said another.

“Way to go Jennifer…. you saved someone’s life,” wrote a third.

Jennifer’s online audience members seemed to love seeing Jennifer’s post, in which the longtime cast member was seen wearing a mask as she sat and had her blood drawn in an all-black outfit.

Jennifer confirmed she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 months ago and revealed she had experienced a number of symptoms related to the illness, including loss of appetite and headaches.

According to a June 18 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Jennifer isn’t the only member of the Bravo family who donated blood. Just last month, after his own bout with the virus, Jim Edmonds, the estranged husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Meghan King Edmonds, donated blood to his local hospital in St. Louis.

As fans may recall, Jim went public with his diagnosis at the end of March and proceeded to spend time away from the three young children he and Meghan share, including 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 2-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim’s 22-year-old daughter, Hayley Edmonds, went public with her own COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this year. However, when it came to her bout with the illness, she didn’t get confirmation about her diagnosis until her symptoms had subsided.

In a series of Instagram posts, Hayley told her fans and followers about the virus before noting that it was quite serious.

“This thing is no joke,” she wrote.