Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Major Positives In Her Latest Updates On His Coronavirus Battle

Nick Cordero’s coronavirus battle isn’t over yet, but on Friday morning, his wife Amanda Kloots had a couple of significant positive tidbits to share. The Bullets Over Broadway actor and singer still has a long way to go before he can be back home with his family. However, Amanda’s newest Instagram story updates suggested that some significant forward progress was on the horizon.

A couple of nights ago, Amanda spent quite a bit of time answering questions from followers regarding Nick’s condition. While she is known for maintaining a positive attitude, some of what she shared was definitely hard for her to share and for others to hear.

Amanda explained that Nick had lost 65 pounds since being admitted to the ICU at the end of March. He was having significant blood pressure issues this week, and even after all this time, he really was only able to move and communicate with his eyes. Nick’s discharge date was still probably months away, Amanda explained. Even after that, Nick probably faces at least a year in a rehabilitation facility.

Friday morning, Amanda excitedly shared a couple of pieces of good news. For one, she noted that his blood pressure issues had been greatly reduced. A medication he was on a dosage of 32 (seemingly measured in micrograms per hour) for a while had been reduced now to just a dosage of 3. She said this was really great news.

Later Friday morning, Amanda had something even more exciting to share. It seemed that Cedars-Sinai was finally ready to allow visitors to the ICU, and Amanda wasted little time in sharing her enthusiasm for this development.

Amanda has not been able to visit Nick in person a single time during this months-long COVID-19 battle. Because of the restrictions and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, no visitors were being allowed.

Nick had tested negative for COVID-19 for weeks now, but Amanda still wasn’t allowed to visit because of the overall hospital restrictions. She was doing FaceTime calls with Nick as often as the nurses could arrange it, but being able to visit in person will surely come as a big relief to both of them.

Cedars-Sinai announced that ICU patients could now have one visitor between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Amanda shared a snapshot of this announcement from the hospital’s website and added text that teased that she wasn’t going to wait long to utilize this opportunity.

“Guess where I’m heading!!!” Amanda said.

Amanda’s updates have been fairly thorough over the course of these past few months, but she’s needed to rely on phone calls with the doctors and nurses to get details on her husband’s condition. Now, she can see Nick in person and it’ll surely do both of them a world of good to be able to have real contact again.