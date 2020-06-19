Yaslen Clemente Rocks Partially Unbuttoned White Top And Matching Miniskirt In New Instagram Photos

Yaslen Clemente took to Instagram on Friday to share two stunning new photos of herself. In the shared snapshots, the model rocked a snug-fitting white top and a matching miniskirt. The longsleeved top featured a low “V” neckline that showed off Yaslen’s decolletage. It was buttoned below the bust but the rest of it was left open, exposing her flat midsection. The skirt hugged her hips and came down to her upper thigh, ensuring that her enviably toned legs were on display.

Yaslen wore a pair of clear high heeled sandals with her ensemble but limited her accessories to a delicate choker necklace. She wore her hair blond loose in the photos and it fell to her shoulders in soft waves that elegantly framed her face. She chose an understated makeup look to compliment her outfit, seemingly choosing to only use a dark liner to accentuate her eyes. She also appeared to have dusted her cheeks with pink blush and seemed to sport a nude shade of matte lipstick.

In the first photo, she posed in front of a wall that was bare except for an abstract painting that hung behind Yaslen’s head. She stood with her hips shifted to one side in that first photo. The second image captured her standing with both legs spread apart and her hands at her sides as she stared off into the distance.

The post accumulated more than 5,000 likes in under an hour and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans seemed thrilled by Yaslen’s photos.

“You’re so perfect. You’re incredibly beautiful. Your boyfriend is very lucky to have you,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous my love,” another Instagram user added before including a trio of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You really are a cute doll, as well as charming,” a third supporter wrote.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous an angelic goddess,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

In a video series uploaded to Instagram a day ago, Yaslen showed her followers how she maintains her physique. Wearing a pair of peach leggings, a black waist trainer, and a white tank top, she powered through a lower-body circuit that included thigh abductions, squats, and deadlifts.

“Let’s build that boot & snatch that waist,” she wrote in the caption before promoting the current diet and exercise plans that are available via her website.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times and over 350 Instagram users have commented on it.