Bri Teresi Emerges From Hot Tub In Unzipped Red One-Piece: ‘Wanna Join?’

Bri Teresi took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share a sexy and revealing new post. In a photo on her feed, the model flaunted her curves and cleavage in a red zip-up bathing suit as she emerged from a blue hot tub. In the caption, Bri invited her fans to join her in the water.

The photo showed Bri leaning over the edge of the tub as the water vibrated from the jets below. In the background, a balcony railing overlooked a yard filled with tall green and pink trees. According to the post’s geotag, the image was captured in Auburn, California, where Bri resides. It appeared to be a beautiful day as sunlight poured over Bri’s balcony. Her tan skin looked positively radiant in her swimwear.

Bri’s one-piece featured mostly red fabric with black panels on the sides and a black zipper down the front. The zipper ran from her waist to her chest, though it was left completely open to reveal the model’s ample cleavage.

The skintight, wet fabric clung to Bri’s flat, toned tummy. Meanwhile, the black panels on the sides made her hourglass waist look even smaller. The suit featured high cuts on the bottom that exposed her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Bri accessorized the outfit with small dangling earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a purple lipstick. Her blond locks were soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

Bri stood in the tub and leaned forward, pulling her arms out to the sides. The motion squeezed her cleavage out of the suit. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her curves and looked off into the distance with pursed lips.

Bri’s post was liked more than 2,000 times and received more than 130 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“So fire baby,” one fan said with a flame emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another user added.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower wrote.

“The best photo ever,” a fourth follower added.

Bri always knows how to bring her fans to their knees. The California hottie recently ventured across the states to Florida, where she posed for several vacation shots. In one series on her Instagram feed, Bri rocked a white floral two-piece as she relaxed on the beach.