Bella Araujo Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Skintight Dress

Internet sensation Bella Araujo sent fans into a frenzy on social media once more after she shared a series of sexy images of herself on Friday, June 19. She posted the new content for her 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 29-year-old — who is from Manaus, Brazil — was seemingly photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Bella switched between two poses and took center stage as she stood directly in front of a large white door. She further exuded a sexy-yet-unbothered vibe as she pouted, and her eyes averted the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, was styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Bella also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the slideshow, a move that glammed up her look significantly. The application appeared to include a full coverage foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, highlighter, lipstick, and eyelash extensions.

Still, it was the model’s famous figure that stole the show in the series, as she flaunted it with an eye-catching ensemble.

Bella opted for a black dress that featured a white butterfly print, and looked to be made out of velour. The garment was quite tight on the model as it highlighted her busty assets and bodacious derriere. Also on view was the model’s curvaceous hips and thighs as the dress was quite short and designed with two slits on its sides.

Bella finished the look off with a pair of open-toed black heels and a gold watch on her left wrist.

According to the geotag, the photos were snapped in Manaus, Brazil, likely on the beauty’s property.

In the caption, Bella simply shared a butterfly emoji, before revealing that the photo was shot by a young woman named Raleska.

The stunning update was met with a great deal of approval from Bella’s fans, garnering more than 26,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. An additional 460 followers also took to the comments section to offer the model praise on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“Very gorgeous dress and heels,” one user wrote.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” a second fan added.

“So stunning,” a third admirer asserted, in Portuguese.

“Marvelous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Bella has taken to social media to post more than one sizzling snapshot of herself, especially as of late. Just on June 18, she wowed her fans after rocking a sequined dress that left almost nothing to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.