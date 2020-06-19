‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney To Launch New Podcast After The Cancellation Of Stassi Schroeder’s Show

Katie Maloney is preparing to host her own show.

Katie Maloney is launching a new podcast on the heels of the cancelation of her best friend Stassi Schroeder’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

Just over a week after Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules, Katie is preparing to launch a podcast of her own, which will be brought to listeners from Dear Media and has been named, You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney.

In a description of the series shared by Spotify, it is noted that Katie has been called a number of things, including “a b***h, a mean girl,” and “a bully,” and hopes that her podcast will allow her listeners open their eyes and their ears to anyone who has been on the receiving end of unfair judgements.

During the upcoming episodes of her new show, Katie will be talking to “plenty of familiar faces,” including people who have gotten shady with others or have been targeted with shade from someone else.

“After all this a conversation that involves everybody. Why do we judge, what is the criteria for who gets to judge and why. None of us are perfect, we’re all just human,” the description explained.

The description then said that Katie hopes she and her listeners will be able to spend a little less time being judgmental towards one another and more time showing each other love.

While Spotify did share a clip to a sneak peek at the upcoming podcast, they did not share any new episodes of You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, nor did they reveal a premiere date for the series. So, when it comes to the official launch, fans should stay posted to Katie’s social media pages to learn more.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi reportedly feels as if she’s lost everything after being fired from her lucrative role on Vanderpump Rules last week. In addition to her podcast being canceled and several sponsors cutting ties with her, Stassi’s bridal column for Glamour magazine was axed, her wine line was discontinued, and she was dropped by her public relations team and her publicist.

“Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for,” a source told Us Weekly magazine days ago, adding that the Bravo show and Stassi’s podcast were her main priorities and that she enjoyed each of her ventures.

The source also said Stassi isn’t mad at Lisa Vanderpump for the loss of her position on the series.