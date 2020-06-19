Hurricane Chris Arrested, Rapper Booked On Second-Degree Murder Charges In Louisiana

Rapper Hurricane Chris, best known for his single “A Bay Bay,” was arrested Friday afternoon in Louisiana for second degree murder. Police have reportedly claimed that the rapper, who’s real name is Christopher Dooley, Jr., fatally shot a man early Friday morning at a gas station located in Shreveport.

According to a police report, Dooley was arrested at 5:05 in the morning and was booked later at 6:30 a.m. The probable cause statement claimed that “subject opened fire upon the victim striking him several times. Subject was found to be in illegal possession of stolen things.”

The car that Dooley had been driving was reported as stolen, which was the reason behind the “stolen things” charge.

Hurricane Chris Claimed That He Was Acting In Self Defense

According to ABC affiliate KTBS 3, Dooley alleged that there was a struggle over his car while he was at the Texaco gas station in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. Shreveport is located in northwest Louisiana and is the rapper’s hometown.

Dooley added that he shot the man several times in self defense during the altercation.

Wounds from the victim appear to confirm that he was shot multiple times. The specific areas that were hit included the chest, hip and stomach (per My Arklamiss.com).

The victim was still alive — though in critical condition — when taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital; however, he later died from his injuries.

Though it has not been disclosed yet what kind of gun was used during the shooting, Dooley had been known to showcase weapons on social media. The above picture was posted to Instagram earlier this past May.

Authorities Are Now Claiming That Surveillance Video Does Not Show Self Defense

Early reports suggested that the victim may have been trying to rob Dooley. However, though the instigating factor behind the fight is still unclear, police have hit back at the rapper’s summary of the event.

In a news release, police claimed that video footage “showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense.”

Moreover, investigators have since learned that the stolen vehicle that was being driven by the rapper was reported missing from Texas.

Dooley, who is best known for his 2007 album 51/50 Ratchet, has not yet made any public statements on the incident. His most famous song, “A Bay Bay” currently has around 30 million views on Youtube.