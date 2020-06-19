Monica Huldt Puts On A Busty Display In A Revealing Cheetah-Print Bikini In Florida

Monica Huldt took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a steamy new upload with her fans. The model showed some skin while she enjoyed some time in Destin, Florida.

In the sexy snap, Monica looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a revealing cheetah-print bikini. The tiny top fastened behind her neck and around her back while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut neckline also exposed her colossal cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist tightly. Her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with sunglasses on her face.

She posed with her feet in the water. She had both of her hands at her sides and her hip pushed out slightly as she looked away from the camera with a serious expression on her face. In the background, a blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds could be seen, as well as a stunning ocean view.

Monica wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a natural makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of defined brows and nude lips. She also seemed to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She looked to complete her face with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Monica’s 718,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 7,200 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the pic.

“Careful. Hot as you are, ocean might boil,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely delicious, gorgeous,” another stated.

“Natural beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“Amazing Sexy Beauty,” a fourth person declared.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online photos. She’s often seen wearing racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy shorts in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a see-through hot pink lace lingerie piece with a plunging neckline. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 220 comments.