Jessica Burciaga Flaunts Luscious Curves In Hoodie Crop Top & Booty Shorts

Jessica Burciaga flaunted her luscious curves on Instagram on Friday. She took to the outdoors in sexy athleisure wear that fit her like a glove.

The model and entrepreneur promoted her own range of clothing when she recently took to social media. She plugged her shop, Bare Eleven, and told her followers that she had just restocked with clothing that had sold out.

Jessica stunned in a white hoodie crop top that showed off her generous cleavage and flat stomach. The top was form-fitting and provided warmth and comfort, without compromising on sex appeal.

The 37-year-old teamed the white top with a pair of royal blue booty shorts. The stretchy fabric clung to her thick booty and emphasized her muscled thighs and curvy hips. The high-waist tights were also on-trend.

Jessica accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a delicate necklace around her neck. She styled her brown hair and allowed it to cascade down her back and shoulders. She appeared to be wearing some natural-looking makeup that highlighted her lips.

The social media star took the pics in a stadium on a sunny day. She looked fit and toned as she posed on the sun-drenched field.

Jessica shared three photos with her legion of followers that had them waxing lyrical. In the first snap, she got down on all fours in a crawling position. She extended her left leg behind her so that she was resting her full weight on her right knee and arms. Jessica then gazed at the camera with a lazy half-grin.

The following image had Jessica walking on her toes. She smiled broadly while wearing her shades.

Jessica faced the camera in the final photograph. She fiddled with the sunglasses and beamed at the lens.

Jessica has amassed a following of over 1.6 million people. She frequently updates her Instagram feed with titillating posts and candid shots that provide a peek into her life. Her fans love engaging with her. In fact, this particular snap has already racked up more than 19,000 likes and 236 people have already commented on the multi-pic post.

One fan enthusiastically responded to Jessica’s news.

“Great news and gorgeous pictures. Looks like someone could’ve been a cheerleader,” they raved.

Another follower remarked on Jessica’s beauty.

“My God, you’re gorgeous,” they gushed.

The social media star’s look was so inspiring that one user even made up a word.

“Such a scrumpdiggilyumptious stretch,” they waxed.

It seemed as if an Instagrammer had been keeping an eye on Jessica’s posts and had noticed a trend.

“Damn girl, u look better with every post,” they complimented the model.

Jessica advised that the link to her shop was in her Instagram bio.