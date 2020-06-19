‘The Challenge’ Star Tori Deal Responds To Claims She Drowned Out Comments On Jordan Wiseley’s Instagram Live

The Challenge: Total Madness star Tori Deal is sticking up for her fiancé Jordan Wiseley after campaigns have sprouted up on social media to have him fired from the hit MTV show. MTV is cutting ties with problematic reality stars who have been racially insensitive in the past or present. After letting go of Dee Nguyen, Taylor Selfridge, and Alex Kompothecras, many fans thought Jordan would be next due to comments he made while filming The Real World in 2013.

Jordan took to Instagram Thursday night to speak with his old co-star, Nia Moore. The half-hour conversation had the duo reflecting on their fight seven years ago, where Jordan imitated a monkey while fighting with Nia, a black female. Jordan also used the N-word and spit Cheerios in Nia’s face. The pair are good friends today and felt it was important to have a discussion live on social media given the current state of the world and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tori was present for the Instagram live session, but only in the comments. A few times a minute, Tori would leave a trail of heart emoji in the comments, and since she is a verified account this guarantees her comments will show up while others might not make it.

A viewer of the live session sent Tori a DM after it was over and asked her why she drowned out people’s comments with her own throughout the whole session. Tori responded, and the user shared screenshots of their conversation on The Challenge’s Reddit page.

“Can you address why you were drowning out POC who were expressing their hurt and concerns on the live last night?” the user asked.

“I’m so sorry it came off that way,” Tori responded. “But what I saw was people just trolling from a hateful place. It was not a productive conversation… people came in there with their minds made up to hate Jordan. I feel bad about not letting people have opinions. They just seemed like Malice more than discussion.”

The viewer, self-described as a “woman of color,” appreciated Tori’s response, but reminded her she shouldn’t “tone police” other people of color. Tori then thanked the woman for her understanding. The Challenger then noted that she knew she was going to get hate for all her comments during the broadcast and admitted to trying to take some of the tension off Jordan and Nia. Tori claimed she was trying to help the conversation be more productive, then noted “it’s crazy what you do for people you love.”