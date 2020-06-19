Daisy Keech Rocks An Orange Bikini And Cuddles Up To Her Model Boyfriend

Daisy and Michael posed together on a boat.

Daisy Keech and her boyfriend made a smoking-hot pair as they snuggled up on a boat. On Thursday, Daisy took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures of herself and her man enjoying a little quality time together. The TikTok sensation was flaunting her fit physique in a tiny two-piece.

Daisy wore an eye-catching string bikini for her outing with model Michael Yerger. Her orange bathing suit top featured a halter neck and extra-long back ties that were wrapped around her midsection multiple times. The design highlighted her trim waist. Her bottoms were a classic style with string ties on the sides. Daisy was pictured in profile, so the garment’s back wasn’t visible. However, she was showing off the curve of her peachy backside as she arched her back.

Daisy wore her long blond hair down. Her thick mane was partially covered by a scarf that featured an intricate black-and-white pattern and a spotted animal-print band. She also rocked a pair of rimless sunglasses with rectangular orange lenses. Her other visible accessories included a gold ring on her right hand and a pair of small hoop earrings.

Daisy was sitting on the cushioned seat of a boat with her right knee bent and her leg raised up. Michael was seated between her legs. The muscular shirtless model rocked a pair of dark blue swimming trunks with a tropical print. He also sported a black backwards baseball cap and a silver chain necklace.

In Daisy’s first photo, she had her arm draped over Michael’s shoulder, and the lovebirds were both looking at the camera. In the second snap, they only had eyes for each other. Michael was turned toward Daisy so that they were almost touching noses. She had her hands on both sides of Michael’s face, and he was sticking his tongue out as she appeared to laugh.

Daisy didn’t reveal where her boat date with Michael took place. However, many of the model’s recent social media uploads have indicated that she’s vacationing in Tulum, Mexico with other members of The Clubhouse, the collective of internet influencers that she co-founded with Abby Rao.

Daisy’s loved-up photos with Michael have racked up over half a million likes so far. The model’s fans also had plenty to say about the pair in the comments section of her post.

“I’m so proud of and happy for you angel,” wrote model Mathilde Tantot.

“He’s one lucky man,” another remark read.

“Happy for you being happy but this is depressing,” a third conflicted commenter wrote.

While many of Daisy’s fans wished her well, Elite Daily reports that YouTuber Nikita Dragun has warned her about dating Michael. Nikita has admitted to hiring Michael to pose as her boyfriend, but she claimed that their fake romance evolved into the real deal. She accused Michael of using her and cheating on her, but he insists that their relationship was never anything but a “hoax.”