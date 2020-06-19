Teyana Taylor Shares Audio Of Iman Shumpert’s 911 Call From Her Unexpected Delivery In New Album

Teyana Taylor gave music lovers a glimpse of what she and husband Iman Shumpert were experiencing when she gave birth to their baby girl Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr.

According to Hollywood Life, Taylor released her album, The Album, on Friday, June 19. The 23-track album has a plethora of features and quotable moments throughout. However, Taylor’s first song on the project titled “Intro” provided her fans with an intimate look at one of her most important times with her husband. Back in December 2015, the singer and actress gave birth to Junie in her and Iman’s home. At the time, Taylor was eight months pregnant, and neither she nor Iman anticipated Junie coming early. Ultimately, Iman delivered Junie with his own hands and the couple called the paramedics soon after.

“She’s having a baby!” Iman could be heard saying on the call. “I have my daughter in my hands.”

Iman could also be heard crying throughout the call as he held onto his daughter. After hearing the intro, fans of Taylor’s took to Twitter to share how much they enjoyed hearing the raw track. Some even said hearing the NBA star cry seconds after delivering his child made them emotional as well.

“Omg I’m crying. Iman!!!! I would have 25 of his kids if he wanted me to if I was her. So sweet,” one fan shared.

“The intro to Teyana Taylor album got me crying. He crying. She crying omg,” another said.

“Okay that Teyana Taylor intro was everything,” a third fan wrote, followed by a crying emoji.

“Girl….I’m on the intro of Teyana Taylor album and I cant, this album will be the death of me,” a fourth listener predicted.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Iman and Taylor’s daughter is now a healthy 4-year-old. Junie can be heard on several of Taylor’s tracks, including “Come Back to Me” where she lent her vocals to her mom’s song. Taylor continued the family affair when Iman rapped several lyrics during her song “Wake Up Love.”

Prior to the album’s release, Taylor shared the video for “Wake Up Love” on Friday, June 12. In the video, she, Iman, and Junie played and laughed together throughout the song. Taylor decided to end the video by announcing the family is adding another baby into the mix at the end of the year. For the closing scene, Junie helped her mom reveal her baby bump by moving the sheets the family was relaxing in. Taylor recently confirmed the new baby is a girl.