Jessica Weaver Gets Cheeky In Sizzling Up-Skirt Video

Fitness model and life coach Jessica Weaver’s popular Instagram feed — which currently boasts nearly 10 million followers — has been flush with pictures and videos depicting the full scope of her shapely, athletic frame. With her update on June 19, however, Weaver brought the focus down to her lower half and her cheeky assets with a short video clip that offered her admirers a peek up her pleated mini-skirt.

Including a caption that asked her fans if she had made them dizzy, the video showed Weaver teasing them by twirling around and lifting her skirt as she did so. Predictably, the clip was a hit with admirers of her toned physique.

“No but it was a pleasure,” answered one fan, responding to Weaver’s caption.

“It’s like teasing a child with an ice cream cone…” wrote another admirer of her form.

“I can watch you all day. Not dizzy, mesmerized beautiful,” commented a third fan, adding a string of emoji for emphasis.

“Oh sweet Jessica, you make me a merry-go-round in my head,” said another comment.

Although Weaver’s face, famously ample bosom and washboard abs were not visible in the video, the shot did offer an up-close look at her long legs, booty and the tattoos she has on both.

As the 32-year-old spun around, her blue, floral-print mini-skirt caught the air and flung up toward her back and mid-section. In doing so, it revealed nearly all of her toned backside. She further teased her viewers by occasionally lifting her skirt and holding it in place with her hands. She also swayed her hips from side to side to offer different angles on her posterior and better accentuate her curves and musculature.

Weaver’s white panties were revealed in the process, as was a butterfly tattoo on her left cheek, which has made an appearance in other snapshots and videos. Meanwhile, another tattoo on her right foot and ankle area was visible just above her white high-heeled shoe.

Although Weaver has made a habit of posting steamy pictures and video clips on IG, her latest offering still managed to generate a significant response among her admirers, receiving nearly 100,000 views in under two hours after going live. Furthermore, more than 800 comments — many of which were similar in tone to the aforementioned affirmations — were left, many of which she took the time to respond to.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Weaver went bra-less in a recently uploaded NSFW photo in which her unmentionables were all but revealed underneath a soaking-wet, white t-shirt.