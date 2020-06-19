Jessica Weaver Gets Cheeky In Sizzling Instagram Video

Fitness model and life coach Jessica Weaver’s popular Instagram feed — which currently boasts nearly 10 million followers — has been flush with pictures and videos depicting the full scope of her shapely, athletic frame lately. With her update on June 19, however, Weaver brought the focus down to her lower half and her cheeky assets with a short video that offered her admirers a peek up her pleated miniskirt.

Including a caption that asked her fans if she had made them dizzy, the clip showed Weaver twirling around, lifting her skirt as she did so. Predictably, the footage was a hit with admirers of her toned physique.

“No but it was a pleasure,” answered one fan, responding to Weaver’s caption.

“It’s like teasing a child with an ice cream cone…” another admirer wrote.

“I can watch you all day. Not dizzy, mesmerized beautiful,” commented a third follower, adding a string of emoji to their words for emphasis.

“Oh sweet Jessica, you make me a merry-go-round in my head,” a fourth person quipped.

Although Weaver’s face, famously ample bosom, and washboard abs were not visible in the video, the shot did offer an up-close look at her long legs, her booty, and the tattoos she has on both.

As the 32-year-old spun around, her blue floral-print miniskirt caught the air and flung up toward her back and mid-section. In doing so, it revealed nearly all of her toned backside. She further teased her viewers by occasionally lifting her skirt and holding it in place with her hands. She also swayed her hips from side to side to offer different angles on her posterior and better accentuate her curves and musculature.

Weaver’s white panties were revealed in the process, as was a butterfly tattoo on her left cheek, which has made an appearance in other snapshots and videos she’s posted. Another tattoo on her right foot and ankle area could be seen just above her white high-heeled shoe.

Although she has made a habit of posting steamy pictures and videos on Instagram, her latest offering still managed to generate a significant response among her admirers, receiving nearly 100,000 views in under two hours. More than 800 comments — many of which were similar in tone to the aforementioned affirmations — were left, and Weaver took the time to respond to many of them.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Weaver went bra-less in a recently uploaded sultry photo in which her unmentionables were all but revealed underneath a soaking-wet white t-shirt.