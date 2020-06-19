Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Tank Top & Skintight Shorts

On Thursday, June 18, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a white-walled room. She showed off her amazing assets in a cropped gray tank top and a pair of matching skintight shorts from the clothing company, MissPap. The figure-hugging ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Rachel piled on the accessories and wore numerous rings, layered necklaces, and hoop earrings.

The Instagram star styled her long blond hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the first image, Rachel bent her knee and pressed her back against the wall. She jutted out her hips and placed one of her hands on her waist, as she looked directly at the photographer. The model altered her position for the following photo by moving her hand to the top of her head.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for MissPap and gave her followers a discount code for the brand.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So pretty babe,” wrote a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful as ever,” added a different devotee.

“Looking fabulous Rachel. Hope you’re having a wonderful and blessed day,” said another follower.

“Baby you look amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 12,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a fuzzy cropped sweater and high-waisted shorts. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.