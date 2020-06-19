Paula Manzanal Sizzles In A See-Through Lace Bra At The Beach

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal put on a racy display in today’s Instagram share, flaunting her shapely chest in a plunging blue lace bra that exposed her cleavage. The see-through piece left barely anything to the imagination, offering fans a NSFW view of her voluptuous assets. Paula posed poolside for the steamy upload, putting her hourglass figure and endless pins on full display as she stood on the pool coping with her legs parted and her hip and shoulder cocked. A gorgeous seascape unfolded in the background, showing a strip of sandy beach bordering calm, turquoise waters.

The former Miss Peru looked smoking-hot in the risqué lingerie, which was adorned with a chic floral print that added elegance to the number. A delicate frayed trim decorated the daring neckline, calling even further attention to her ample bust. Paula paired the item with a stylish denim shirt, which she wore half-open and coquettishly pulled down on her shoulders, flashing her killer abs in the process. The garment skimmed her hips, teasing a glimpse of her skimpy bottoms, which appeared to match the bra. The model topped off her look with ombre sunglasses sporting lavishly ornate golden frames. She further accessorized with a white manicure, flaunting her pointy nails.

Paula was barefooted on the sandstone tiles, showing off her ankle bracelet. She bent one knee, arching her foot in an elegant, ballerina-like pose and raised one hand to her shades, placing her other hand over her tummy as if to keep the shirt from completely coming undone. She tilted her head to the side and parted her lips in a provocative way. Her long tresses were swept to the side and appeared coiffed in loose waves that brushed down her back and over her shoulder.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQ7iiTJHgJ/

While the brunette beauty didn’t reveal the location of her photo, the slightly-blurred backdrop had a tropical atmosphere that only added to her sultry, beach-babe vibe. A pair of chaise-lounge chairs could be seen close to the water’s edge, right next to a yellow beach umbrella. A distant island loomed in the far-background and a bright, blue sky hung overhead.

The update stirred quite the reaction among her followers, reeling in more than 30,000 likes and 1,200 messages, all within the first four hours of going live. Fellow models flocked to the comments section to praise the Peruvian beauty queen for the hot look, leaving gushing remarks under her photo.

“Stunning,” wrote Australian bombshell Vicky Aisha, adding a heart emoji.

“Perfection my gal,” chimed in Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen, ending with a pair of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Hermosa,” Valeria Orsini penned in Spanish, branding the look beautiful.

Paula’s less famous followers also had plenty to say about the steamy upload, telling her she looked “amazing,” “gorgeous,” and “sexy.”

“Glamorous as always,” read one comment, trailed by a diamond and revolving-hearts emoji.