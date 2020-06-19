Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In A Striped Bikini

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she rocked a sexy striped bikini. The bikini was from the brand Beach Bunny Swimwear, and Katelyn made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but Katelyn stood outdoors, in front of a metal gate with a luxurious-looking property in the background. The photographs were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s snaps.

In the first shot, her sculpted physique was captured from head to toe. The bikini top she wore had a deep v-neck front that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look was sleeveless, leaving her sculpted arms on display. The bikini featured black trim and multi-colored horizontal stripes on a white background, and the fabric clung to Katelyn’s curves.

The bikini bottoms were also a striped print, although rather than stretching horizontally those stripes were arranged in a diagonal pattern. The sides stretched high over Katelyn’s hips and the front dipped low, showing off her chiselled abs as well as her toned legs.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder and she gazed off into the distance as she tugged the sides of her bikini bottoms.

She altered her pose slightly in the second snap, placing one hand on her thigh and bringing the other to her hair. She scooped her long locks into a pile atop her head and the picture showcased her stunning features. She appeared to have a soft pink gloss on her lips that accentuated her plump pout, and her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression.

The third and final slide in the update was a short video clip that showed the photoshoot in action as Katelyn switched up her poses. Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes within two hours, as well as 521 comments from her fans.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a flame emoji.

“Goddess,” another follower added.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” one fan remarked, loving the new shots of Katelyn’s bombshell body.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showcased her curves in another skimpy ensemble. She pulled her long brunette locks up into a sleek high ponytail, and showed off her chiselled physique in a red sports bra with a scandalous neckline. She paired the revealing top with tiny gray shorts that covered barely anything at all and clung to her curves like a second skin.