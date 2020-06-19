Jilissa Zoltko Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Pink Lingerie Set: ‘Big Smiles’

Jilissa Zoltko treated her admirers to another racy Instagram post on Thursday. The blond bombshell flashed some skin while showing off her modeling skills for the camera.

In the racy snaps, Jilissa looked smoking hot as she wore a skimpy pink lingerie set. The bra boasted a low cut that clung tightly to her chest and exposed her ample cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also seen in the pics.

The matching panties wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and showcased her curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a white shirt on her arms, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulders. She also rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Jilissa sat on a bed made up with white linens. She had her legs crossed and one hand resting next to her. Her other hand came up to touch her hair as she turned her head to the side and wore a huge smile on her face. The second shot was similar, but featured her with both hands on the bed and her back arched.

Jilissa wore her blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink gloss on her lips.

Jilissa’s over 719,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 26,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks.

“So gorgeous!” one follower gushed.

“The cutest girl on the gram,” declared another.

“Truly gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Always the most happy smile,” a fourth social media user wrote.

