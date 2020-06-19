Suzy Cortez Straddles Her Bed In Racy New Photo

Suzy Cortez’s most recent Instagram share found her lounging in bed in a skimpy ensemble. The image has been live on her page for a little over an hour, but the Brazilian model’s fans have gone wild over it.

The shot captured Suzy posed indoors. She did not share specific details with a geotag, but she was undoubtedly in a bedroom. At her back were white drapes with a beautiful blue floral pattern as well as a few plants. The bed had a gold headboard and it was decorated with a white duvet cover. The piece of furniture had a few pillows that matched the drapes which added a pop of color to the piece.

Suzy straddled the bottom of the bed and popped her booty out in a seductive manner. The model rested one of her legs on the ground and bent the other on the bed. She kicked out her foot to show off her brown heels and placed one hand on her leg and draped the other across her chest. Her body was posed in profile, but Suzy turned her head to the side and closed her eyes.

She went scantily clad in the image and ditched her top entirely. The model exposed a tease of her chest but cupped the rest in her hand. She wore a white feather boa draped across her back and shoulder, and it fell past her knee. Only a glimpse of Suzy’s panties were able to be seen because of the way that she was posed. The garment stretched over her side, and its cheeky cut allowed fans to see the side profile of her derriere.

Suzy added a few accessories to her racy attire, including a pair of large statement earrings. The Brazilian babe also sported a silver bracelet on her left wrist, which provided the perfect amount of bling to the outfit. She wore her jet-black locks with a deep side part, and her hair fell down her back and shoulders. The look also included Suzy’s typical application of glam, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

In the caption, Suzy promoted her private platform on Only Fans. The naughty photo has been a hit with fans. Over 4,000 followers have double-tapped the post while another 50 left comments. Most commented with their choice of emoji.

“Very very very beautiful body,” one follower raved with a few red hearts.

“Very hot Suzy!!! I love you,” a second social media user commented on the post.

“She is back,” another fan commented on the shot.