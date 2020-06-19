Nastia Liukin Showcases Her Long, Lean Legs In Gorgeous Bikini Snap

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin caused a stir among her followers once again with her latest Instagram post. The ensemble that Nastia wore in the shot may have looked familiar to her long-time followers, as this does seem to come from a sultry photoshoot she did several months ago. However, the caption and pose were new and seemed to have a significant impact on many of her fans.

The photo that Nastia included in this Thursday evening Instagram post showed her wearing a flattering black bikini, sunglasses, and a large-brimmed hat. It didn’t appear that she had shared this particular photo before, and it did showcase Nastia’s gymnast’s physique in an especially enticing sense.

For this new upload, the photographer appeared to have crouched or laid down on the sand, angling the camera upward. Nastia gazed off in the distance and she appeared to perhaps be mid-step. One leg was slightly ahead of the other, and her arm was bent at the elbow and crossing her midriff.

The angle the photographer used made Nastia’s lean legs appear even longer than usual. Many of the muscles in Nastia’s calf, thigh, and pert derriere were amazingly defined and showcased the gymnast’s insanely fit figure.

In her caption, Nastia shared an inspirational message. She wrote about setting goals, determining intentions, and focusing on them in a persistent manner until success was achieved. The photo and caption generated a significant response from Nastia’s 1 million followers overnight as they praised both her stunning vibe and insightful advice.

The post received more than 15,000 likes and a number of comments as Nastia’s fans shared their love for this new upload.

“Wow very beautiful amazing incredible picture of you,” one follower wrote.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking,” a fan praised.

“You just might be the world’s most beautiful woman. You certainly are among its strongest,” another follower declared.

“This is fire! And the truth! Thanks for sharing @nastialiukin,” someone else noted.

This sultry snapshot of Nastia’s comes after a handful of fun, casual posts. As those who follow her know, Nastia and fellow Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson are quite close these days and recently spent a few days together.

They posted a handful of fun “challenge” videos that got their fans laughing. Both ladies remain stunning and strong, despite not being actively competing gymnasts any longer, and their fans love to see them together having a blast.

Any time Nastia shares a photo showing her in a bikini or another ensemble that showcases her long legs and insane physique, her fans go wild. She oozes confidence and sexiness and her followers can never seem to get enough.