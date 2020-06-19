Donald Trump Promises To Renew Effort To Repeal DACA Protections For Young Immigrants

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would renew his efforts to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that kept protections for young immigrants in place.

“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted,’ much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil [sic]. the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday,” Trump tweeted.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the Supreme Court surprised many when it decided 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts to deny the Trump administration’s efforts to rescind the program, which allows youth brought into the country to live and work in the United States without fear of deportation.

While the ruling didn’t make a determination on whether the program, which was put into place during by former President Barack Obama, was sound policy, it found that the Trump administration’s argument that the program was illegal from the beginning failed to meet its standards.

The decision was led by Roberts and supported by the court’s more liberal members, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Stephen Breyer.

Supporters of DACA argue that children shouldn’t be punished for the actions that their parents have taken and should be allowed to live and work in the U.S. while they are under the age of 18. The program doesn’t give the recipients a path to citizenship, but protects them from deportation if they adhere to certain rules, including maintaining a good record and attending school or working.

Currently, about 700,000 people have benefitted from the program, many of whom are working in the health care field on the front line battling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The president, who had made repealing DACA one of the more prominent elements of his campaign in 2016, criticized the ruling on Thursday, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!” he wrote.

He also mused whether or not the Supreme Court had something personal against him.

Progressives celebrated the ruling and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would be open to addressing immigration reform in Congress in the wake of the ruling.