Issa Vegas Flaunts Amazing Figure In Black Mini Dress

Issa Vegas kicked off the weekend with a set of flirty selfies. On Friday, the fitness model shared a set of photos that saw her rocking a little black dress as she posed in her home.

Issa’s update consisted of five snapshots. Each one featured her in the sexy dress while she struck several poses in front of a mirror.

The model’s dress was made of a black sheer fabric, which clung to her every curve. It had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. For an extra dose of sex appeal, her panties were visible underneath the thin fabric. The hem of the dress hugged the bottom of her booty, accentuating her feminine figure. Issa completed her look with a pair of strappy heels.

The snapshots were similar, as they showed the popular influencer flaunting her curves. In the first picture, she stood with one hip cocked to the side while she held her hand in her hair. She gave the camera a pout as she snapped the photo. Issa flaunted her flat abs and perky booty in the second photo, which saw her standing at a slight angle with one knee bent while she pursed her lips. She struck a pose with one hand on her hip in one of the pictures, showing off her curvy hips and shapely thighs. In the final snap, the model flexed her arm, showing off her bicep.

The blond beauty looked dolled up for a night out. Her long hair was parted in the middle and she wore it styled straight over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include thick eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a bold red lipstick.

Issa wrote the caption in Spanish. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she wrote that while she was not a fan of selfies, she thought the ones she posted were cute.

Dozens of her fans seemed to agree, as the comments section was filled with heart-eye and flame emoji.

A majority of the responses were written in another language. However, a few of Issa’s English-speaking fans took time to give the post some love.

“The beauty that illuminates my day,” one admirer quipped.

“I love your black dress very beautiful woman God bless you,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Very nice legs, girl! Nice muscle!” a third follower commented.

Not too long ago, Issa showed off a bit more skin in a video she shared that featured her wearing a yellow bikini.